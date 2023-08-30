Open Menu

Pakistan, US Vow To Enhance Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 30, 2023 | 04:01 PM

Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation  

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirms today that the resolve was expressed during telephone call between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2023) Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed commitment to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and to advance Pakistan-US dialogue in all domains.

In response to media queries, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed today that the resolve was expressed during telephone call between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

During the telephonic conversation, Ms. Nuland congratulated Foreign Minister on his recent appointment.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Victoria United States Media All

Recent Stories

UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AE ..

UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AED1.239 trillion in H1 2023

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

1 hour ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

2 hours ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

2 hours ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

2 hours ago
Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

2 hours ago
 Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

3 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

3 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan