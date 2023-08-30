Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2023) Pakistan and the United States have reaffirmed commitment to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and to advance Pakistan-US dialogue in all domains.

In response to media queries, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed today that the resolve was expressed during telephone call between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

During the telephonic conversation, Ms. Nuland congratulated Foreign Minister on his recent appointment.

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations.