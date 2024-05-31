Pakistan, US Vow To Further Strengthen Bilateral Relations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2024 | 09:05 PM
The understanding reaches during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and US Ambassador Donald Blome in Islamabad .
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) Pakistan and the United States on Friday expressed satisfaction on the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen these ties in future.
This understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and US Ambassador Donald Blome in Islamabad.
During the meeting, a wide range of bilateral issues including security and economic cooperation came under discussion.
Donald Blome briefed Ishaq Dar about recent visits from the US side.
