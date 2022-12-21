UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, US Will Continue To Work Together For Regional Peace & Stability: FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2022 | 11:37 AM

Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari has expressed gratitude for the United States for its assistance of 97 million dollars for the flood affected people in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Pakistan and the United States will continue to work together for regional peace and stability.

In a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Anthony Blinken, he said both countries will also keep up cooperation to further enhance and diversify bilateral relations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zaradari expressed gratitude for the United States for its assistance of 97 million Dollars for the flood affected people in Pakistan.

He also expressed his resolve that two countries will continue to extend mutual coopeation for rebuilding eliminate resilience infrastructure in Pakistan.

Both sides expressed the hope for a productive international conference for a climate resilience Pakistan being held in Geneva next month and stressed the need for close coordination for this purpose.

US secretary Anthony Blinken also offered condolences for the loss of lives in recent terrorist attack in Pakistan and underscored the resolute support of Washington against terrorism.

