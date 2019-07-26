Pakistan, USA share common goal of establishing lasting peace in Afghanistan: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan and the United States share a common goal of a lasting peace in Afghanistan , which could not be achieved through military might.

"Pakistan has always sought a political solution and together we are closer to that goal today than ever before," the foreign minister said in his twitter message.

He said Pakistan and the US had initiated a new chapter in bilateral relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan's maiden visit. The Foreign Minister acknowledged every single member of the Foreign Office and friends in Washington for their tireless efforts, commitment to successfully bring about a genuine reset.