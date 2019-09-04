UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Using All Diplomatic Channels To Pressurize India: Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:40 AM

Pakistan using all diplomatic channels to pressurize India: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said that Pakistan is using all diplomatic channels to pressurize India to lift the curfew and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Talking to Radio programme, he said the leadership of different countries have demanded lifting of curfew imposed by Indian government in Indian occupied Kashmir.

It is an example of torture and extremism that India has completely locked down the valley as a result of which there is shortage of food, medicines and other necessities, he mentioned.

He said many Kashmiris have been detained by Indian forces and taken to unknown places, adding, the international community has also started raising voices against what India is doing in Kashmir valley.

Chairman said US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has also expressed serious concerns over the situation in the Indian Held Kashmir and called for immediate removal of the communication blockade.

International media is also playing its role to expose real face of India, he said, adding, India has converted Kashmir into highly militarized zone.

Moreover, the Indian citizenship of 1.9 Muslims in Asaam have been deprived which is violation of United Nations Charter, he added.

