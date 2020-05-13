Pakistan using innovation, smart technologies to fight coronavirus, says Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Wednesday said that his ministry was currently assessing the health ministry and experiences from multiple jurisdictions related to technology-based contact tracing programmes that would tackle to reduce the COVID-19 response effectively

Talking to private news channel, he said the government was focusing on supporting development of rapid innovative solutions like low-cost masks, cost-effective thermal scanning devices, technologies for sanitization, rapid diagnostic kits, portable oxygenators and ventilators to monitor and control the spread of the new coronavirus.

Minister said the infections expected to rise further after ease in lockdown so there were concerns that it could challenge the health-sector with rising demand for medical equipment.

As soon as the lockdown was announced, services such as, video conferencing, started creating a huge positive impact across ministries and departments, he said.

Video conferencing has been used extensively by cabinet ministers to chief ministers, cabinet secretary, state ministers, other secretaries and government officials, Fawad said.

At a time, when staying at home is the need of hour, mostly employees and students are also using video conferencing and online platforms services, which is helping citizens to connect effectively with each other, thereby ensuring minimum physical contact and exposure, he said.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) has also developed the samples of coronavirus testing kits, drone spray and ventilators," he said.

Fawad Chaudhry noted that the varsity had developed a remote-controlled drone which would be used to spray disinfectant at the quarantine camp.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has forced many countries including Pakistan to use cutting edge technologies to fight the pandemic, keep an eye on the citizens and keep them indoors to contain the deadly disease, he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a global challenge, he said, adding that the entire world is trying to cope with unprecedented situation created due to pandemic outbreak.

The Imran Khan's government was observing the corona related situation closely with its limited financial resources and government couldn't afford extension in lockdown as well, he mentioned.

The government is opting every possible option which is in the best interest of the country in current scenario, he added.

Chaudhry said the situation was in control and the government was performing well.