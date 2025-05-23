Open Menu

Pakistan, Uzbekistan Agree To Deepen Climate Cooperation, Propose Green Corridor Across Central, South Asia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, met with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, on Friday to discuss avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation on climate change and environmental sustainability.

During the meeting, the Ambassador emphasized the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, underscoring the immense potential for collaboration across various sectors, especially the green economy.

Tukhtaev presented several forward-looking proposals to jointly address climate challenges, including the formation of a bilateral working group, joint climate ventures, innovative programs, and the exchange of research, data, and technology.

The Ambassador Tukhtaev appreciated Pakistan’s active participation in multilateral climate forums and affirmed that both countries could serve as regional leaders by transforming shared climate challenges into opportunities.

Minister Dr. Musadik Malik welcomed Uzbekistan’s proposals and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional cooperation on environmental issues.

The Minister highlighted the deep civilizational and historical ties that bind Pakistan and Uzbekistan, extending beyond religion to thousands of years of shared heritage.

The Minister lauded Uzbekistan’s commitment to climate action, particularly their efforts in launching green and blue energy projects, including the national afforestation campaign aiming to plant 1 billion trees.

Dr. Malik expressed concern over regional environmental crises such as the drying of the Aral Sea and the rapid melting of glaciers in Pakistan—both seen as warning signs of global environmental disruption.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to climate education and innovation, sharing that the Prime Minister envisions a “Green University” in Pakistan with the potential to promote climate research, student and faculty exchanges, and joint ventures with partner nations such as Uzbekistan.

The Minister assured the Ambassador that the establishment of a Green University was a priority for him.

As a flagship initiative, the Minister proposed the creation of a Green Corridor linking Uzbekistan’s Green Valley and Pakistan’s Indus Valley. This corridor will host collaborative projects like the expansion of the Green Pakistan program and the Uzbek afforestation initiative, with long-term plans to extend the corridor throughout Central and South Asia.

The Minister also stressed the importance of civil society engagement, noting that public awareness campaigns and the active participation of civil servants will be key in operationalizing the corridor.

Both sides agreed to move from planning to implementation and to hold the next round of technical discussions on the sidelines of the upcoming multilateral climate conference.

