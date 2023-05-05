Pakistan, Uzbekistan Agree To Enhance Bilateral Economic Ties
GOA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) , May 5 (APP):Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral economic cooperation besides completing connectivity projects, particularly CASA-1000.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India.
They discussed a broad spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen economic ties. and early completion of connectivity projects in particular CASA-1000.