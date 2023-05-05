UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Uzbekistan Agree To Enhance Bilateral Economic Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance bilateral economic ties

GOA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) , May 5 (APP):Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Friday agreed to enhance bilateral economic cooperation besides completing connectivity projects, particularly CASA-1000.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India.

They discussed a broad spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen economic ties. and early completion of connectivity projects in particular CASA-1000.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Uzbekistan May Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding F ..

Unifying Armed Forces as significant as Founding Fathers’ decision to establis ..

11 minutes ago
 Institutions should perform role within constituti ..

Institutions should perform role within constitutional limits: PM

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th May 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral t ..

UAE President and Emir of Qatar review bilateral ties

11 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neya ..

UAE&#039;s history-making astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi becomes first person to pra ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.