Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

Ishaq Dar thanked the leader of Uzbekistan for the opportunity of the meeting and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Friday agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and transport sectors.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Tashkent.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the implementation of important agreements signed on transit and preferred trade.

The President of Uzbekistan touched upon the need for the development of bilateral bus services and the acceleration of the railway construction project, which connects Central and South Asia through Afghanistan and leads to the ports of Pakistan.