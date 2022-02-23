Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to expand military-to-military bilateral cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-February 23rd, 2022) Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, today (Tuesday).

Matters of bilateral strategic interest with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation particularly in Afghanistan and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were brought into discussion during the meeting.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Uzbekistan as part of Pakistan's ongoing upward trajectory in Defence ties with the regional countries.

Sardor Umurzakov commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in safeguarding the vital national interests of Pakistan and defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The visiting dignitary applauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in fight against terrorism.