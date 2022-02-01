Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to make joint efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The understanding came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on long-standing historical, religious and cultural commonalities.

The Foreign Minister stressed the need to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the areas of textiles, agriculture, environment, digital technologies, rail and road connectivity.

He emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the region and called for continued economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue consultations to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in regional and international fora.