Pakistan, Uzbekistan Agree To Pursue Common Connectivity Agenda

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2022 | 11:05 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2022) Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to pursue the common connectivity agenda through a well-coordinated strategy.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, in Astana.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and reviewed bilateral relations with a special focus on promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, energy and connectivity.

They expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of high-level exchanges and bilateral trade and discussed ways and means to further strengthen economic cooperation.

The two leaders agreed that the relevant ministers from both sides would schedule early consultations for an effective follow-up of all connectivity projects.

Shehbaz Sharif underlined the significance of fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation by fully operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement and Preferential Trade Agreement.

