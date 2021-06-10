UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Uzbekistan Cooperation In SCO Highlighted

Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:48 PM

Pakistan, Uzbekistan Cooperation in SCO highlighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Uzbekistan share common interests and have deep-rooted cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

There are diverse areas of cooperation in the framework that both Pakistan and Uzbekistan may explore and build in this important regional multilateral forum.

Both countries can build relations in developing linkages on cultural, economic, diplomatic, political, security, people to people, educational sectors, museums, parliamentary linkages, developing linkages for digital libraries.

These views were expressed by intellectuals and academicians from Pakistan and Uzbekistan during the Webinar on the "Uzbekistan and Pakistan - Prospects for Cooperation within the SCO" organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), Islamabad, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Center for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan in collaboration with the University of World Economy and Diplomacy (UWED) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The aim of the Webinar was to discuss the interaction between Uzbekistan and Pakistan within the SCO.

In June 2017, Uzbekistan supported Pakistan's election to the SCO members and has paid special attention to this issue during its presidency of the organization. It is important to note here that IPDS has signed an agreement of cooperation with the SCO Centre for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan to promote people-to-people ties. Speakers of the webinar were of the view that both countries supported each other on all international and regional forums.

The consistent Uzbekistan-Pakistan relations are the manifestation of the long-term cooperation in strengthening security, dynamic development of trade, economic communicative relations, and humanitarian ties in the SCO region.

Speakers also highlighted that both countries are building mutually beneficial cooperation as a result of their geographical proximity and both are helping to promote regional peace and stability, including economic revival.

The speakers of the webinar were Mr. Kabuljon Sabirov, Director of the Center for Public Diplomacy of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Mr. Komiljon Karimov, Rector of the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, PhD in Political Sciences and Mrs. Farhat Asif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS), Prof. Dr. Adam Saud, Dean, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Bahria University, Islamabad, Shonazar Ermamatov, PhD in economics, Head of the Department of Economy of the Eastern countries of the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies (TSUOS), Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar, Director, China Studies Centre, University of Peshawar, Mrs. Nargis Muminova, PhD in political science. Senior Lecturer, UWED, Prof. Dr. Amna Mahmood, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Mrs. Etibor Sultanova, PhD in Political Science, Professor of the UWED, Kutbitdinov Yuri Shakhobutdinovich, Chief Researcher of the Center for Economic Researches and Reforms under the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Prof. Dr. Muqarrab Akbar, Chairman, Department of Political Science, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan. A large number of academicians, faculty members participated in this important webinar.

