Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss means for increased cooperation in aviation sector

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday discussed ways and means to further the cooperation in the aviation sector, keeping in view the enormous potential existed in the field of tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday discussed ways and means to further the cooperation in the aviation sector, keeping in view the enormous potential existed in the field of tourism. Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy, during a meeting with First Deputy Minister for Transport Ilkhom Mahkamov who called on him here, highlighted that the two countries shared immense potential for developing a robust Aviation industry for mutual benefit.

He was of the view that the coronavirus pandemic had devastated the Aviation industry worldwide and stressed the need for concerted efforts to reinvigorate the sector on both sides.

It was underlined that the tourism sector possessed enormous potential for growth.

Jamy said any proposal for further enhancing the bilateral relations in the aviation sector would be appreciated.The Uzbek minister thanked the Secretary Aviation and his team for their keen interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.