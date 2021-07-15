Pakistan, Uzbekistan Enjoy Historical, Cultural Ties: Fawad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 03:28 PM
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historical and cultural relations
TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historical and cultural relations.
This he said in Uzbek Capital while attending a business forum.