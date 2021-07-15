Pakistan, Uzbekistan enjoy historical, cultural ties: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historical and cultural relations.

This he said in Uzbek Capital while attending a business forum.