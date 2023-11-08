Open Menu

Pakistan, Uzbekistan Resolve For Early Finalisation Of Strategic Partnership Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to finalize the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the earliest to promote regional economic integration

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to finalize the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the earliest to promote regional economic integration.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a bilateral meeting between Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the sidelines of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) being held here.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to play an active role for the regional connectivity.

The leaders exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including political, trade, economic, security, defence, and connectivity.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing level of bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Kakar stressed the importance of sustaining the momentum.

He underlined that the recent operationalization of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) would boost bilateral trade and transit trade in addition to streamlining Economic Cooperation Organization Trade Agreement (ECOTA).

They reaffirmed commitment to the early completion of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.

Prime Minister Kakar and President Mirziyoyev discussed on the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and other regional and global developments.

