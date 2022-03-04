Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement to cooperate in broadcasting field

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Thursday signed an agreement to extend cooperation in the field of Television and Radio.

The agreement was signed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Uzbek Minister for Culture Ozodbek Nazabekov, according to an official tweet shared by the government of Pakistan.

Under the agreement, the National Television & Radio Company of Uzbekistan and the Pakistan Television Corporation would bolster bilateral cooperation.

The initiative would help the two countries share and benefit each others' expertise in the field of broadcasting.