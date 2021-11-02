UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Uzbekistan Sign Protocol On Establishment Of Joint Security Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday signed a Protocol on the Establishment of Joint Security Commission which was followed by the inaugural session of the Commission formed under the protocol.

The protocol signing ceremony was participated by Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov and Pakistan's National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf who led their respective delegations, said a National Security Division media release.

The signed protocol covered wide-ranging security related matters of mutual interest and established coordination mechanism between Pakistan's National Security Division and the Security Council of Uzbekistan under their respective heads.

During the inaugural session, both sides discussed various aspects of the newly formed joint commission and the way forward for making the commission effective and mutually beneficial.

The evolving situation in Afghanistan and the need to remain constructively engaged was also discussed.

The second session of the Joint Security Commission would be held in Uzbekistan next year.

Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov, heading a five-member delegation, is on a three-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of the Pakistan's National Security Advisor.

