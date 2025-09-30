Open Menu

Pakistan-Uzbekistan Ties Rooted In Brotherhood, Mutual Trust: PA Acting Speaker

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan-Uzbekistan ties rooted in brotherhood, mutual trust: PA acting speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Acting Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar held a meeting with Speaker of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Nurdin Ismailov, who led a parliamentary delegation at the Speaker’s Chamber, here on Tuesday.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, also joined the meeting.

The two sides discussed in detail the promotion of parliamentary relations, trade, investment, regional cooperation, and key international issues.

Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar underlined that parliamentary diplomacy is an effective tool for strengthening relations between states. He said Uzbekistan could benefit from Pakistan’s geographical and trade position, adding that the ports of Gwadar and Karachi can serve as gateways for Uzbekistan’s access to global markets.

The Acting Speaker emphasized that Pakistan has given a strong and effective response to Indian aggression, while lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without resolving the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

He urged the international community to actively support the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri and Palestinian peoples.

Speaker of the Oliy Majlis Nurdin Ismailov lauded Pakistan’s cultural and civilizational heritage and praised the Parliament of Pakistan as a genuine institution of public service. He also commended Pakistan’s military and diplomatic response in the India–Pakistan conflict. He stressed that relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are deeply rooted in brotherhood and mutual trust.

The meeting was also attended by the Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in Lahore, Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib, and Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Khalid Mahmood. Later, the Acting Speaker escorted the delegation on a visit to the Punjab Assembly Session Hall.

