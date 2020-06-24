Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade volum to further increase with establishing an efficient corridor: Ali Haider Zaidi

The trade volume between Pakistan and Uzbekistan has increased significantly during the past couple of years and with establishing an efficient trade corridor, hopefully it will increase manifold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The trade volume between Pakistan and Uzbekistan has increased significantly during the past couple of years and with establishing an efficient trade corridor, hopefully it will increase manifold. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Wednesday met Lt. Col. Saadullah Tashmatov Charge d' Affairs/Defense Attache' Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan at his office.

Jasur Saidahmedov, Third Secretary, Embassy of Republic of Uzbekistan and Secretary, Senior officials of Ministry of Maritime Affairs were also present in the meeting, said a press release. "Pakistan has the requisite environment to benefit from this opportunity as the incumbent government's business friendly policies and the new shipping policy will strengthen Pakistan's role as the shortest and cheapest route to the world, hence making it a gateway to Central, South and Southeast Asia" Ali Haider Zaidi remarked.

Uzbekistan, a landlocked Central Asian Republic has export markets in gulf countries, southeast Asia, Europe and Africa. The cheapest route is through Pakistani ports.

A dedicated terminal for goods from Central Asian States and ease in the transit after the completion of ML1 project was discussed in detail.

A dedicated shipping fleet for central Asian exports was also proposed.