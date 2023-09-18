Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

US is working on various projects for the welfare of the Pakistani people, which are really benefiting the Pakistani people and the lower classes. Secretary Information Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep , 2023) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the people of Pakistan value good relations with America.

He said that America and the American people helped Pakistan in every difficult situation and never left it alone. He said that the previous government and its leader hatched a deep conspiracy to affect Pakistan-US relations and create distance between the people regarding the US.

In which the party chief took a stand that there is a cipher from the United States that interferes in the political internal affairs of Pakistan to destabilize it.

He said that this false propaganda was exposed on the basis of denial and non-evidence on the part of Pakistani investigative agencies and the US Foreign Office.

He said that the US is working on various projects for the welfare of the Pakistani people, which are really benefiting the Pakistani people and the lower classes. He further said that Pakistan never does politics of proxies or blocs. Pakistan is a free and sovereign state to establish diplomatic or commercial relations with any country.