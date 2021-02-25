UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Values Brotherly Ties With Iraq: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan values brotherly ties with Iraq: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan valued its brotherly relationship with Iraq and acknowledged sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Minister of Defence of Iraq Jummah Enaad Saadoon Khatab Al Jibori where the latter called on the Army Chief here at General Headquarters (GHQ), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

The COAS also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence related fields.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing security and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR Iraq General Qamar Javed Bajwa All

Recent Stories

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Hosting UAE Tour is confirma ..

8 minutes ago

Camon 16 Pro – Another Photography King of Camon ..

12 minutes ago

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

2 hours ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.