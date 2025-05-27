ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan valued Iran’s role in the Muslim Ummah and looked forward to advancing mutual goals of peace, development and harmony.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran.

I sought his views especially with regards to the current challenges faced by Muslim Ummah. We also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests. "

"I thanked him for Iran’s role as a mediator and for expression of its concern for Pakistan during the recent crisis in South Asia," he added.