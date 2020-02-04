Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Germany: Senator Turi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Whip in the Senate Sajjad Hussain Turi Tuesday said Pakistan valued its bilateral relations with Germany and desired to further expand mutual collaboration in different sectors.

Talking to German Ambassador Bernhard Stephen Schlagheck here at the Parliament House, he emphasized the need to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany through enhancing parliamentary ties and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, a press release said.

Senator Turi observed that boosting parliamentary cooperation and giving parliamentary diplomacy a chance would pave the way for more enhanced cooperation and bring people of the two sides closer.

The current development process of erstwhile Federally Administered tribal Areas and post-merger scenario, besides other important national issues were also discussed in meeting.

The German ambassador said Pakistan was a great country with hospitable people and lovely culture. He agreed for enhanced bilateral cooperation and interaction at parliamentary and other levels.