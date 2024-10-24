Pakistan values its enduring relationship with Sri Lanka: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday said that Pakistan valued its enduring relationship with Sri Lanka, and highlighted the shared commitment to fortifying bilateral ties, particularly in defense and security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday said that Pakistan valued its enduring relationship with Sri Lanka, and highlighted the shared commitment to fortifying bilateral ties, particularly in defense and security.

He made these remarks during a call on paid by Commander Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal RAUP Rajapaksa, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee here at Joint Staff Headquarters, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral security and defense collaboration.

Air Marshal RAUP Rajapaksa, appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force.