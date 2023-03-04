Pakistan values its mutually beneficial ties with US: PM

LAHORE, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan valued its mutually beneficial ties with the United States and was determined to further enhance its trade and investment in multi-dimensional fields of IT, agriculture and industry.

The prime minister was talking to Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Sardar Masood Khan who called on him, PM Office Press Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed the envoy to identify further avenues of collaboration to promote Pak-US trade and investment.

He further directed Pakistan's Mission in Washington and the authorities in Pakistan to extend full cooperation to the American investors.

The prime minister underscored that the government was working on a priority basis to further ease trade and investment-related rules and regulations.

The ambassador briefed the prime minister about the performance of Pakistan's mission in the US.