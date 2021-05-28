Pakistan values its relations with Russia, hope for furthering military to military ties: COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said Pakistan valued its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military to military relations between the two countries.

Russian Ambassador Danila V. Ganich, called on the Army Chief here at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation and Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Peace in Afghanistan was a common goal where both sides reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal.

The COAS appreciated recent visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at higher level.

The Russian Ambassador lauded Pakistan's sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both reiterated the commitment to enhance Pak-Russia bilateral relationship.