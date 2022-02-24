UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Values Its Relations With Uzbekistan,  especially Defense Cooperation: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan,  especially defense cooperation: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2022) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan especially defense cooperation.

He was talking to Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

They reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and vowed to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries

