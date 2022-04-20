UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Values Its Relationship With US: Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday underscored that Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with the United States and wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust, and equality

He highlighted that constructive engagement between the two countries could help promote peace, security and development in the region.

The prime minister was talking to United States House of Representatives Ilhan Omar who called on him.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including Pakistan-U.S. bilateral relations as well as regional situation were discussed.

Maintaining that the US was Pakistan's largest trading partner, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to further enhance cooperation between the two countries especially in the trade and investment fields.

He lauded the efforts of Pakistani Diaspora in reinforcing the Pakistan-US ties and added that Pakistan deeply valued their contribution to national development and growth.

The Prime Minister highlighted the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, enabling the region to realize its economic potential and promote social progress.

He emphasized that a peaceful and stable South Asian region can focus on its growth and development.

The Prime Minister emphasized that concerted efforts, at the global level, were needed to deal with the scourge of Islamophobia.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar thanked the Prime Minister and hoped that her visit to Pakistan would help strengthen ties between Pakistan and the US Congress.

Appreciating her courage of convictions and her political struggle, the Prime Minister warmly welcomed her on her first-ever visit to Pakistan.

The Prime Minister hoped that it would lead to deepen people-to-people ties and strengthen exchanges between the Parliament of Pakistan and the US Congress.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is visiting Pakistan from 20-24 April. Apart from having meetings with leadership in Islamabad, she will visit Lahore and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to have greater understanding of Pakistan's cultural, social, political, and economic potential.

