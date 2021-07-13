Pakistan values its ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina

UrduPoint.com
President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina and wanted to further cement bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest

He emphasised the need to improve bilateral relations in the areas of economy, trade, culture and tourism to bring the two countries further closer.

The president was talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Bosnia & Herzegovina, Major General (retd) Akhtar Jamil Rao, who called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The president asked the envoy to work for improving the existing economic relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina as Pakistan offered enormous economic opportunities by providing an enabling business and investment friendly environment.

He also asked the ambassador to work for the welfare of the Pakistani community and expressed the hope that he would employ his expertise and dedication to further solidify the brotherly relations between the two countries.

He also congratulated the ambassador-designate on his appointment as Pakistan's envoy to Bosnia and Herzegovina and wished him success in his assignment.

