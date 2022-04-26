Pakistan values its ties with U.S. based on mutual respect, trust: Khar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its relations with the United States based on mutual respect, trust and equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its relations with the United States based on mutual respect, trust and equality.

Khar expressed these views in a meeting with U.S. Chargï¿½ d'affaires Angela Aggeler who called on her here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The State Minister said Pakistan wanted to strengthen its relations with the U.S. in diverse fields.