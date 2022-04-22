Pakistan values its time-tested, all-weather friendship with Saudi Arabia: NA Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday said that Saudi Arabia is a selfless friend which has stood by Pakistan in time of need.

The decades-old friendship had witnessed positive progression with the passage of time, the Speaker said this while talking to the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki.

The Speaker said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations and the same transcends to the legislatures of both the countries and have supported each other on international and regional forums.

The Speaker said that Pakistan attaches immense importance to its time-tested and all-weather friendship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the brotherly relations between the two countries were intertwined in bonds of religion, history, and culture.

Paying gratitude to the Saudi Leadership, the Speaker said that they have always stood by Pakistan whenever needed. He called for enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki agreed with the Speaker saying that undoubtedly the hearts of the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan beat together.

He said that his government and people hold Pakistani close to their hearts.

He said that Saudi Arabia had and would always stand by Pakistan whenever needed. He agreed for enhancing parliamentary interaction between both the legislative bodies and extended his all-out support.