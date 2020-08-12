UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Values Relations With Japan: Suri

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan values relations with Japan: Suri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said that Pakistan valued its relations with Japan and desired to further strengthen the existing ties through enhanced parliamentary and economic ties.

He said that both countries have vast opportunities of cooperation in socio economic sector for mutual interest.

He expressed these views while talking to Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Mastsuda who called on him in the Parliament House.

While stressing the need of parliamentary relations between two countries, the deputy speaker mentioned that Parliaments of both the countries could play vital role in further consolidating bilateral ties.

The deputy speaker said Pak-Japan Parliamentary Friendship group had been established in the National Assembly of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan was a land of great opportunities for tourism, energy, minerals, fisheries and construction industry.

He also mentioned that incumbent government was focusing on the provision of cheap housing for the lower income strata of the society and had announced concession in this sector.

He said that Japanese investor can take benefits from these government initiatives.

The deputy speaker appreciated that Japanese nation was hard working and resilient.

He said that Pakistan has business friendly environment and government had announced various initiatives for ease of doing business.

He said that Pakistani youth has expertise in the field of modern information technology and Japanese companies dealing with technology and communication can get benefit from the skills of Pakistani youth.

He mentioned that Pakistan was peaceful country and believed in peace and progress in the region. He said that people of Indian Occupied Kashmiri were facing the worst kind of terrorism at the hands of Indian military and there was a need that international community should take notice of the violation of the basic rights of the Kashmiri people.

Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Mastsuda said that Japan attached high value to its relation with Pakistan and wanted to further strengthening existing relations.

He said that Japanese companies were taking keen interest in investment in Pakistan in sector of science and technology.

He further said that Japanese companies related with IT industry were especially interested in investing in the skills of youth of the country.

The ambassador also condemned Chaman border explosion and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

