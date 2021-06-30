Pakistan values ties with EU; earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan valued its relations with European Union (EU) and is earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The Army Chief had a Video Call with Chairman European Union Military Committee (EUMC) General Claudio Graziano, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) came under discussion.

The dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.