UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Values Ties With EU; Earnestly Looking Forward To Enhance Mutually Beneficial Multi-domain Relations: COAS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan values ties with EU; earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan valued its relations with European Union (EU) and is earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The Army Chief had a Video Call with Chairman European Union Military Committee (EUMC) General Claudio Graziano, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the call, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) came under discussion.

The dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army ISPR European Union General Qamar Javed Bajwa All

Recent Stories

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

46 minutes ago

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

2 hours ago

German, UK Foreign Ministers Bet Beer on Football ..

12 minutes ago

Search for Survivors at Collapsed Building Site in ..

12 minutes ago

Former South Korean Chief Prosecutor Joins 2022 Pr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.