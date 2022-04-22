UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Values Time-tested, All-weather Friendship With Saudi Arabia: NA Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan values time-tested, all-weather friendship with Saudi Arabia: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday said Pakistan attached immense importance to its time-tested and all-weather friendship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia being a selfless friend had stood by Pakistan in time of need as their brotherly relations were intertwined in bonds of religion, history and culture, he added.

Their decades old friendship had witnessed positive and steady progress with the passage of time, he said while talking to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki who called on him here at the Parliament House, according to a press release.

The NA speaker said the two countries' legislatures had brotherly relations and supported each other at the international and regional forums.

Paying gratitude to the Saudi leadership, he said they had always stood by Pakistan whenever needed. He also called for further cooperation in the diverse sectors.

The Saudi ambassador, agreeing with the NA Speaker, said the hearts of the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan beat together.

He said Saudi Arabia had stood and would always stand by Pakistan whenever needed. He also agreed to enhance parliamentary interaction between the legislative bodies of two countries, and assured to extend his all-out support.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Govt keen to launch far-reaching uplift projects i ..

Govt keen to launch far-reaching uplift projects in Balochistan: Minister Housin ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects route of mourning procession ..

Commissioner inspects route of mourning procession

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says No Humanitari ..

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Says No Humanitarian Corridors to Open on Friday

8 minutes ago
 AJK remembers Allama Iqbal on his 84TH death anniv ..

AJK remembers Allama Iqbal on his 84TH death anniversary with due solemnity and ..

8 minutes ago
 Medicines Supply short: Health crisis aggravates i ..

Medicines Supply short: Health crisis aggravates in Sri Lanka

8 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4: The latest and most comfortable earphones for 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.