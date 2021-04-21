UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Values Turkey's Efforts For Afghan Peace: FO Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan values Turkey's efforts for Afghan peace: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday said it valued Turkey's efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would not miss the opportunity to work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, during next finalization of meeting.  Responding to media queries on the postponement of Afghan Peace Process conference due to be held in Turkey, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan hoped that the meeting of Afghan leadership in Turkey, on the new dates once finalized, would be an important opportunity for the Afghans to make progress towards a negotiated political settlement.

"Pakistan has been consistently supporting and facilitating the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan. We have always maintained that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan," he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to work with the international community in the efforts to seek lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office Turkey Progress Media

Recent Stories

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

34 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

53 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

58 minutes ago

UVAS holds â€œVirtual International Conference on ..

1 hour ago

Team â€˜Uncle Saeedâ€™ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.