Pakistan values UAE cooperation in various fields: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Pakistan valued the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) cooperation and support in various fields, especially the promotion of education and book reading.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Book Pavilion, established in the National Library in collaboration with the UAE, she said the UAE was also cooperating win the promotion of culture, economy, eradication of polio and investments in Pakistan, which proved that deep brotherly relations existed between the two brotherly countries. The UAE's efforts for promoting Pakistan's education sector were praiseworthy as the government and the people of Pakistan were thankful for their donation of books. The Book Pavilion would help promoting book reading in the country, she added.

Dr Firdous stressed the need of further promoting Pak-UAE relations, especially sharing of expertise in education, information and journalism.

The SAPM said the Pavilion would help promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier, UAE's Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak inaugurated the Book Pavilion. On his arrival at the National Library, he was welcomed by Dr Firdous along with Minister of State for Anti-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi.

The UAE has donated over 1,000 books, written in Arabic language on different topics.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubrak said the UAE would continue cooperation with Pakistan in different departments. His country was proud of having brotherly relations with Pakistan and their friendship would further strengthen in future, he added.