RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said Pakistan valued the UK's balanced role in global and regional affairs.

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The Army Chief added that we looked forward to optimize strategic potential of Pak-UK relationship based on convergences.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including the recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and collaboration in fight against COVID-19 were discussed, said the armed forces spokesperson in a statement.

It added that the visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both of the countries.