Pakistan, Vietnam Enjoy Outstanding Cooperation In Trade, Technology: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan Nguyen Tien Phong has said that over the past 50 years, Vietnam and Pakistan have enjoyed excellent friendship and cooperation in many fields, including trade, investment, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

In his message on the 50th anniversary of Vietnam and Pakistan's diplomatic relations, the ambassador said that the two countries officially established diplomatic ties on November 8, 1972.

Currently, Viet Nam Embassy in Islamabad and Pakistani Embassy in Ha Noi have been organizing a number of events to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations, including the 3rd Bilateral Political Consultative (BPC) and Intergovernmental Committee (JEC) and the 5th Joint Trade Subcommittee (JTC) sessions, he added.

During the past 50 years, the relationship between the two countries has made positive developments. However, the Vietnam and Pakistan relations, in general, are still very modest compared to their potential and strengths as well as the needs of both sides.

He said that Vietnam and Pakistan also actively support each other in international forums and United Nations bodies such as the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNESCO, IPU, WTO, etc.

"The agreements and common perceptions between our senior leaders have created an important premise for the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries" he added.

While shedding light on the ties between the two countries in the economic field, he said the trade volume between Pakistan and Vietnam has increased from 54 million USD in 2005 to more than 700 million USD in 2017 and reached more than US$ 794 million in 2021, an increase of 54.

41% compared to 2020.

He stressed the need to strengthen cultural exchanges, and people-to-people exchanges, boosting cooperation in other fields such as education and training, and culture–tourism.

"Those sectors all together will raise the mutual awareness and understanding than in return push up the economic, trade, investment and political ties of our countries," he added.

The ambassador said that Vietnam and Pakistan have signed many MoUs and agreements in many fields and are very important foundations for further enhancement of the relationship.

"On each pace of our journey, in obtaining important achievements, we always receive the support from international community and friends including Pakistan," he said, The envoy said Vietnam will join hands with Pakistan for further comprehensive cooperation, developments, and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries, and on the basic principles of the United Nations Charter and International Laws to contribute to the joined efforts of the international community for peace, addressing traditional and non-traditional security challenges, fostering international integration and connectivity toward the global sustainable developments.

During his assignments in Pakistan, the ambassador said he was looking forward to closely working with all of the Pakistani relevant authorities, people, businesses, and all other circles for the bright future of Vietnam and Pakistan.

"When we go together, we will go farther, further and reach faster, closer to the destination of prosperity, progress, and development," he concluded.

