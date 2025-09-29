Open Menu

Pakistan, Vietnam Explore Cultural Collaboration Through Museum Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 10:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), Dr Abdul Ghafoor, on Monday hosted a visit to the Islamabad Museum for Mr Truong Van Thang, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Vietnam, accompanied by the Advisor to the Federal Minister, Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division.

The delegation was briefed on the museum’s diverse collection, which reflects Pakistan’s rich civilizational history and cultural traditions.

The guests also visited the newly announced gallery, showcasing rare artifacts and highlighting the country’s heritage.

The visit served as a platform to discuss prospects of future cultural collaborations between Pakistan and Vietnam.

Both sides expressed interest in organizing joint exhibitions, cultural events, and heritage initiatives to promote mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral ties.

The officials from the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division underscored that such engagements play an important role in building people-to-people connections and advancing cultural diplomacy.

The interaction concluded with a commitment to explore avenues of cooperation in heritage preservation and cultural exchange, marking another step forward in Pakistan-Vietnam relations.

