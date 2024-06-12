Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday told the Azerbaijan Ambassador that Pakistan views Azerbaijan as an important country due to its strategic location, immense resources, progressive outlook and fast-growing economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday told the Azerbaijan Ambassador that Pakistan views Azerbaijan as an important country due to its strategic location, immense resources, progressive outlook and fast-growing economy.

The minister expressed these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov, who called on him here on Wednesday, a news release said.

The minister highlighted the importance of bilateral brotherly relations between two countries which are based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities.

He expressed the desire to enhance the relations in relevant fields, including defence, defence industry and aviation which have immense potential to grow to the benefit of both countries.

He also impressed upon the need of continued interaction between higher military and defence level leadership of the two countries.