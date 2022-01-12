UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Views Congo As Key Country In African Continent: COAS

Published January 12, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said Pakistan viewed Congo as a key country in the African continent and appreciated its role towards regional peace

He expressed these views during a meeting with Commander of the Terrestrial Army Congo Lieutenant General Sikabwe Asinda Fall, who called on him here at the General Headquarters, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and scope of military cooperation to include defence, training and security between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS emphasized that the Pakistan Army was committed to play its part in establishing peace under the United Nations (UN). "We have rendered numerous sacrifices for this noble cause."The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and their role in the UN peacekeeping operations in Democratic Republic of Congo.

He also vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields between the two militaries.

