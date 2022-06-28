Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missions in India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar says India has withheld access to the twitter handles of Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and many others.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) Pakistan has expressed concerns over the blocking of access in India to the Twitter handles of its missions abroad by the Indian government.

The Spokesperson urged Twitter to immediately restore access to the Pakistan missions' accounts and ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech and expression.

He said the social media platforms must abide by the applicable international norms.