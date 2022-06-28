UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Voices Concern Over Blocking Of Access To Twitter Handles Of Its Missions In India

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2022 | 09:42 AM

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missions in India

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar says India has withheld access to the twitter handles of Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and many others.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 28th, 2022) Pakistan has expressed concerns over the blocking of access in India to the Twitter handles of its missions abroad by the Indian government.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said India has withheld access to the twitter handles of Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and many others.

The Spokesperson urged Twitter to immediately restore access to the Pakistan missions' accounts and ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech and expression.

He said the social media platforms must abide by the applicable international norms.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Iran Egypt Social Media Twitter New York Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2022

20 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th June 2022

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next targ ..

Pakistan survives bankruptcy; prosperity next target: Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 Criminal killed in police encounter

Criminal killed in police encounter

9 hours ago
 PML-N to win over 16 Punjab Assembly seats in by-e ..

PML-N to win over 16 Punjab Assembly seats in by-election: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago
 Finland, Sweden leaders to discuss NATO bid with E ..

Finland, Sweden leaders to discuss NATO bid with Erdogan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.