UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Vows To Promote Peace, Cooperation In Its Own And Adjacent Regions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Pakistan vows to promote peace, cooperation in its own and adjacent regions

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram says Pakistan actively advocated the creation of a nuclear weapons free zone in South Asia for over two decades. This, he however, was thwarted by the nuclear explosions initiated by our neighbor.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) At the United Nations, Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to promote peace and cooperation in its own and adjacent regions.

Participating in a debate of the UN General Assembly on the Zones of peace, trust and cooperation of Central Asia, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said Pakistan actively advocated the creation of a nuclear weapons free zone in South Asia for over two decades. This, he however, was thwarted by the nuclear explosions initiated by our neighbor.

Ambassador Munir Akram said both Pakistan and Central Asia accord the highest priority to ensuring durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He noted that Afghanistan will serve as the critical connection for regional cooperation once it is stabilized.

Munir Akram said we are committed to connectivity projects such as Turkmenistan-Afghanistan -Pakistan Gas Pipeline, the CASA electricity grid from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway.

Munir Akram pointed out that the recently held Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral ministerial meeting agreed to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan. He hoped that this will further reinforce the close connection between Central Asia and Afghanistan, Pakistan and China.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations Electricity China Nuclear CPEC Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Gas From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constitution Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

9 hours ago
 Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1- ..

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

9 hours ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.