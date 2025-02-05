Pakistan vows to stand with Kashmiri people: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Acting Chairman of the Senate (Sena­tor) Syedaal Khan Nasar, on the day of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day,’ said that the global community should raise the voice of oppressed Kashmiri people.

He was addressing the rally at D-Chowk on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said, “Peace is not merely the absence of conflict but rather is a dynamic and participatory process that requires dialogue, mutual understanding, and the ability to accept and respect differences.”

He said that the UN must fulfil its obligations for the resolution of the longstanding issue.

He further added, “Pakistani people stand with Kashmiris from every corner of the world for their solidarity to obtain the right of self-determination.”

On the occasion, "All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Farooq Rehmani has said that for the last seven decades, innocent Kashmiris have been facing the brutalities of Indian forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) for the right of self-determination.

Farooq Rehmani said that purpose of the Kashmir Freedom Movement was to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the UN resolution, and India was bound to ensure transparent elections in IIOJK, but India didn't fulfil the commitment and illegally sustained oppression in Kashmir.

"On the other hand, Indian troops atrocities are rising day by day on innocent Kashmiri people, which is a serious violation of human rights."

"Today, the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains one of the most militarized zones in the world. Kashmiris are living in an environment of fear and intimidation,” he regretted.

“Pakistan will continue to offer its unwavering moral, diplomatic, and political support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” Rana Qasim Noon said on this occasion.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Qasim Noon, said, “The sacrifices of Kashmiris are part of a long and unforgettable struggle for freedom.”

Rana Qasim Noon said the oppression in Kashmir continues, with gross human rights violations taking place daily.

He condemned the actions of the Indian forces in the region, citing extrajudicial killings, cases of sexual violence, and the unlawful detention of Kashmiri leaders in remote prisons.

Qasim Noon also shared India’s policy of demographic engineering, noting that four million fake domiciles have been issued to facilitate illegal settlements.

He urged the United Nations to honor its commitments and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

On this occasion, Zamurad Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Sweet Homes, has said that Pakistan vowed to stand with the people of IIOJK till they get the right to freedom.

He demanded to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the UN resolution and conducting a fair and free election in Kashmir and asking its people how they want to shape the future of Kashmir.

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mushaal Hussien Malik and people from different walks of life were part of the rally, including APHC leaders, human rights activists, Pakistan Sweet Home children, and civil society.