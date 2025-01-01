Pakistan Vows To Work Constructively With UNSC Members As Two-year Term Starts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) As Pakistan begins a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the years 2025-2026, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed the country's commitment to working constructively with all UNSC members and with the broader UN membership.
The deputy prime minister, addressing a reception he hosted for the heads of resident missions of the UNSC member states here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Pakistan would work to bridge divides, foster consensus, and uphold the UNSC’s mandate in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.
He said that elected for the eighth time, Pakistan brought to the Security Council a rich legacy of experience and an unwavering commitment to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.
Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s contributions to international peace and security, especially through its active role in UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding endeavors worldwide.
The deputy prime minister underlined that Pakistan looked forward to seeking just and peaceful resolution of situations on the agenda of the UN Security Council.
"As a member of the Council, Pakistan will continue to oppose the unilateral and illegal use or threat of force; combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; and support effective UN peacekeeping, and peacebuilding efforts."
He also expressed gratitude to all UN member states for their resounding support in electing Pakistan to UN Security Council.
Recent Stories
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan urges political parties to demonstrate ..
West Ham's Bowen sidelined with foot fracture
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan wishes a prosperous new year to nation
Players rehabilitation programme at NCA reaps rewards in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon2 minutes ago
-
Safety advisory for motorway travelers5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 32 kg drugs in 10 operations5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vows to work constructively with UNSC members as two-year term starts5 minutes ago
-
Unit for customized wheelchairs,assistive devices to setup in city15 minutes ago
-
Senate committee discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis15 minutes ago
-
300-ltr liquor recovered15 minutes ago
-
Gilani extends new year greetings to nation, calls for unity15 minutes ago
-
Famous actor Rangeela remembered on birth anniversary15 minutes ago
-
Three more suspects arrested for killing citizen in private housing society25 minutes ago
-
6 passengers injured as rickshaw plunges into pond in Talagang25 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked2 hours ago