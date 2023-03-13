UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Vulnerable To Climate Change: WB

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Pakistan vulnerable to climate change: WB

"Pakistan is highly vulnerable to worsening climate change; building resilience is key to avoiding poverty increases, otherwise, there is a significant probability of more frequent and intense events such as droughts, floods, and sea level rise"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):"Pakistan is highly vulnerable to worsening climate change; building resilience is key to avoiding poverty increases, otherwise, there is a significant probability of more frequent and intense events such as droughts, floods, and sea level rise." This was disclosed by a World Bank high-power delegation led by its Regional Director for Sustainable Development (SD), South Asia, Mr. John A. Roome who met with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, the chairman P&D, and others.

Through a presentation, the world bank's regional director for South Asia told the meeting about the report that Pakistan's recent poverty reduction was fragile due to macro-fiscal vulnerabilities and low, volatile growth.

The report said that the reduced extreme poverty due to off-farm economic and foreign remittances, growth in per capita GDP has been volatile and low. The structural issues, including circular debt, large and unproductive subsidy regimes, and inadequate tax collection adds to fiscal stress and constrained investment in human capital, basic infrastructure, and services.

According to the report Pakistan has been a low GHG emitter, but there are opportunities in Pakistan's own interests to decarbonize the economy. Pakistan contributed less than one per cent of total Green House Gases emissions between 1990-2018.

The GHG emissions per capita are low; about one-third of the global average. GHG emissions per GDP are decreasing but at a lower rate than the global average. The GHG emissions are growing fast due to population increases and economic growth, therefore focus may be made to significant decarbonization options in industry, power, and transport that deliver local co-benefits.

Climate change is already having devastating effects on the country. The unprecedented floods brought one-third of the country under water, and caused 1,700 casualties, affecting around 33 million people, therefore Pakistan needs $16 billion to recover.

According to the report, the 2022 floods will likely hamper progress toward the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Pakistan by 2030. Some 8.4 to 9.1 million people would be pushed into poverty, and 6 to 7 million people would fall further behind. Additional 7.6 million people face food security, 17 million women and children are at greater risk of preventable diseases, 4.,3 million people would face job loss or disruption and 640,000 women and girls are at risk of GBV and child marriage.

The post-flood presents a significant opportunity for building long-term and systematic resilience. The report suggests that an inclusive and resilient recovery through a `whole Pakistan approach leads to sustainable development for the people and country.

The pillars of the recovery, according to the report, include the restoration of jobs and livelihoods, recovery and reconstruction of critical assets, services, and infrastructure, and strengthening government and stakeholder capacity for reconstruction, especially communities.

Building resilience to these compound risks will require a strong pivot of the economy towards a development pathway that can sustain and strengthen equitable growth and limit the impact of climate change-related physical, transitional, and financial risks.

The chief minister directed his P&D team to study the WB report and recommendations and then frame its own development plan in light of the report so that the province could be steered out of poverty through sustainable development.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister World Bank Water Marriage Job Progress May Women Murad Ali Shah National University Government Industry Asia Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Dar ..

Imran Khan leads rally from Zaman Park to Data Darbar

3 minutes ago
 Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surger ..

Tawam Hospital completes endoscopic orbital surgery for hemorrhagic tumour remov ..

7 minutes ago
 5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottab ..

5 illegal stone crushing plants sealed in Abbottabad

9 minutes ago
 10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on M ..

10-day Clean Green Peshawar campaign to start on Mar 14

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund ranks 1st among government service providers using Abu Dh ..

21 minutes ago
 Financial scenario dos not allow early election: I ..

Financial scenario dos not allow early election: Ikhtiyar Wali

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.