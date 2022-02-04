Pakistan want peace not war: Ali Muhammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the enemies of the country will never succeed in their nefarious designs because of nation's unity against non state actors.

People of Pakistan have rendered matchless sacrifices for promotion of peace and we do not want to engage in any further war, he said while talking to a private news channel.

"We want peace' and that peace in Afghanistan was in the favor of Pakistan" he said adding that Afghan Taliban have always fought for the independence of their country and have never used its soil against Pakistan.

He also mentioned that the Pakistan played a vital role during the dialogue process between Afghan Taliban and the US.

Ali Muhammad while talking about the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif said that he can travel to factories in London for personal interests but he can not travel to Pakistan because to face court cases.

Cabinet gave approval on medical grounds not for fun in abroad, he added.