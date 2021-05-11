UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wants A Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue: Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:36 PM

Pakistan wants a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Afridi

Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday said Pakistan had a clear stance over Kashmir issue as it wants a peaceful settlement of the disputed territory in the light of United Nations resolutions

Talking to a private news channel, he said there was no room for dialogue with India until it reverts article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir and stop war crimes against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Pakistan had a principled stance that dialogue with India was only possible when Kashmir was on the top of agenda.

Pakistan had become the voice of Kashmiris across the globe that was frustrating India, he said, adding now India wanted to hold negotiations with Pakistan for the sake of face saving as its aggressive policies had badly tarnished its image in the world.

He proposed the opposition parties to play their active role in resolving the Kashmir dispute instead of criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

He said the credit went to Prime Minister Imran Khan for making Kashmir an international issue.

Replying to a query, he stressed on the need of national unity to defeat Indian narrative but opposition was prioritizing its personal gains at the cost of public and Kashmir interests.

The world powers, human right organizations and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council must take notice of human rights violations in IIOJK on emergency basis, he appealed.

