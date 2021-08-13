Pakistan wants a peaceful, stable Afghanistan: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said Pakistan wanted a peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan as it was crucial for the whole region.

Nobody would be allowed to use Pakistan's soil for subversive and terrorism activities against Afghanistan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically told that Pakistan would be partner in peace but not in conflict against Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan always supported and helped Afghanistan in difficult conditions and it was hosting the Afghan refugees from decades.

"Afghan people are our brothers and the country has enjoyed good relations with it," he added.

He lauded the role of all political parties in showing unity in the current Afghanistan circumstances and national security issues.

Replying to a question, the minister congratulated the whole nation a happy independence day and said every patriot Pakistani was contributing their services for the promotion and projection of the country.